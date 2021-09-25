CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, KY

A rainy Saturday in Lancaster — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 8 days ago

(LANCASTER, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Lancaster, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lancaster:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7o2jLj00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

