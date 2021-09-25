CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reeds Spring, MO

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Reeds Spring

Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel
Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(REEDS SPRING, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Reeds Spring. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reeds Spring:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7o2U3i00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel

Reeds Spring Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Reeds Spring: Saturday, October 2: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, October 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 4: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
REEDS SPRING, MO
Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel

Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel

Reeds Spring, MO
146
Followers
581
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy