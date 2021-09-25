CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he's 'still furious' that local pro-Trump lawmakers sought 'to invalidate their own constituents' votes': book

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqHjp_0c7o2N7r00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axMgB_0c7o2N7r00
Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, speaks on the floor of the State Senate.

AP Photo/John Bazemore

  • GOP Lt. Gov. Duncan remains incensed by efforts to overturn the presidential election results, per a new book.
  • Duncan has been highly critical of former President Trump's debunked election fraud claims.
  • The lieutenant governor is focusing on a "GOP 2.0" movement to make the party more inclusive.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia, who backed the validity of the 2020 presidential election when many members of his party were pushing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, said that he was "still angry" over attempts by GOP lawmakers to "invalidate their own constituents' votes."

Duncan, who was seen as a rising star in state politics when he was first elected in 2018 alongside Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has been a staunch opponent of former President Donald Trump's crusade against the Georgia election results, which saw the incumbent narrowly lose the state to now-President Joe Biden last fall.

In his newly-released book, " GOP 2.0 ," the lieutenant governor presented a case for a more independent and inclusive party, while also stressing the consequences of Republican mistrust in voting systems, which he says included the loss of two GOP Senate seats formerly held by David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January runoff elections.

Duncan, referencing former US Senator and 1996 GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole, said that the World War II veteran always kept a notecard of the 10th Amendment in his pocket.

The amendment reads: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

The lieutenant governor said that elections fall squarely under the powers granted by the amendment and chafed at the fact that Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, with the backing of Trump, 17 GOP attorneys general, and over 100 GOP members of Congress, sued Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin over their election laws.

Duncan was highly critical of how Perdue and Loeffler, along with seven GOP members of Congress from Georgia and 28 GOP state lawmakers, supported the lawsuits.

"They wanted to invalidate their own constituents' votes and strip their own state of its sovereignty!" he wrote.

After the US Supreme Court declined to hear the case, Duncan said he believed that the fight against Biden's victory and states' rights was over, but was mistaken.

"Seven Republican senators and 138 House members continued fanning the flames of misinformation and assaulting the principle of states' rights by objecting to the Electoral College count on January 6, 2021," he wrote. "They overtly tried to claim principle while covertly taking sledgehammers to democracy's pillars. Some pointed to the doubt existing among the public."

He emphasized: "Hearing that, I almost shouted into the television: 'You created the doubt in the first place!'"

The lieutenant governor went on to explain how some GOP lawmakers were fundraising off of their desire to overturn the election, which he said was rooted in deception.

"These elected leaders continued propagating lies and baseless doubt," he wrote. "Several US Senators sent fundraising solicitations to Georgians, promising to fight fraud in Georgia from afar if good Georgians could just send them $10, $50, $100, or more. This band of senators and representatives essentially voted to discount more than 10 million ballots legally cast by Americans citizens in elections fairly run by sovereign states dutifully exercising their responsibilities under the Tenth Amendment."

He added: "Outsiders, and unfortunately Georgia officials, too, tried to deceive my nearly 11 million statewide constituents, take their money, and scrap their votes. I wasn't having it. I am still furious."

Duncan announced earlier this year that he would not run for reelection in 2022 and would instead focus on the GOP 2.0 independent movement to broaden the Republican coalition.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 570

YouCan’tBeSerious!
8d ago

Adolf Hitler, Putin, these men inspire the former 45th president to convert our country America into a dictatorship with him as the ruler. But his Republican Party along with his republicans colleagues, Trump supporters and followers are in denial of his intentions. The former 45th president doesn’t really want to be a US President, he wants total control of America and the American people so may rule over everything and everyone! But more importantly, to punish and impose his will and take revenge on those he feels betrayed him.

Reply(73)
160
Masked Bringer
8d ago

Trumplicans only care to recite the Constitution or parts of it, when it fits their narrative or benefits them. All other times they choose to ignore the constitution if doesn't back what they want even if they are clearly wrong or inconstitutional. They would rather change the constitution to fit their needs and wants, than follow it as it currently is.

Reply(92)
154
Nancy ODonnell
8d ago

Mr. Duncan is spot on with his assessment of the republican party in Georgia and nationwide. The party is self-destructing with their zeal to gain control through misinformation and lies.

Reply(27)
87
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
AFP

Fears of 'election subversion' as Trump flirts with 2024 White House bid

The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Geoff Duncan
Person
Bob Dole
Person
David Perdue
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Donald Trump
cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis says migrants ‘will stop even coming’ if Biden reinstitutes Trump border policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Joe Biden‘s border enforcement policies have created the “crisis” at the nation’s southern border. On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the enforcement of immigration laws. DeSantis, meanwhile, issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from assisting in the illegal resettling of undocumented border crossers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#State Of Georgia#Election#Gop#Republican#The State Senate#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

Rubio: I’m Not Sure We’re Better Off Than We Were Under Trump

Despite the whirlwind in Washington this week, Marco Rubio isn’t worried—at least not for his own party. As of now, Democrats have reached a deal to stave off a government shutdown until December, but they still need to prevent another crisis: a first-ever default on the national debt. Rubio is among the Senate Republicans who blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling, effectively forcing Democrats to make the move on their own. “If you’re going to make a decision to ram your agenda down our throat, then you’re going to have to do the debt limit by yourself as well,” the Florida Republican told Kelly O’Donnell, a White House correspondent for NBC News.
POTUS
The Independent

GOP governor cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidante to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."He...
POLITICS
The Flint Journal

Nearly half of Michigan’s Republican candidates for governor believe fraud put President Joe Biden in office

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI -- Former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and President Joe Biden won it. But with the former president and his allies making unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, nearly half of the Republicans running to be the next governor of Michigan say they believe fraud reversed the results of the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

244K+
Followers
17K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy