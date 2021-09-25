CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocomoke City, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pocomoke City

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0c7o2Jax00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel

Pocomoke City is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pocomoke City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel

Pocomoke City, MD
