Littleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, September 26
Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
