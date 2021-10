For anyone who's asking "What channel is the NASCAR race on today?" the answer is one viewers will see often in the coming weeks. The channel for Sunday's Cup Series playoff race, the YellaWood 500, is NBC. The NBC family of networks is airing all of the remaining Cup Series races in 2021, and NBC is showing Sunday's race — the second race in the Round of 12 — from Talladega Superspeedway.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO