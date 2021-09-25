CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Debbie Dingell Ramp Up Abortion Feud Online After Capitol Clash

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Debbie Dingell have exchanged criticism on social media following their clash on the steps of the Capitol building on Friday. Greene, a Republican representing Georgia's 14th congressional district, sparred publicly with Dingell, a Democrat who represents Michigan's 12th congressional district after the House of Representatives passed pro-abortion legislation.

RixLuvnLife
6d ago

Do people really still listen to the racist that thinks Jews start wildfires by shooting laser beams from space?? 😜🤪😂🤣😂🤣

Trump is a criminal
5d ago

Greene likes to chase people down, and yell names and obscenities at them, rather than legislating. Are you proud, Georgia?!?

Jimmy Carney
8d ago

how much respect do so many women have for human life murdering a life I'm afraid you will be judged very badly in the next life may God have mercy

Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

