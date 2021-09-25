California is a Worse Place to Buy an Electric Truck Than Massachusetts, Colorado and Utah

If you’re still unconvinced an electric truck can do everything its gas-powered counterpart can, a new video should quell your skepticism. A four-minute clip posted to YouTube earlier this week by user Paddle Pedal Pedals shows the Rivian R1T tackling the infamous Hells Gate in Moab, Utah. And while the craggy incline is a tough ask of even the brawniest off-roader, the startup’s battery-powered pickup was able to scale it with surprising ease. Hells Gate, which is located in the San Flats Recreation Area in eastern Utah, is a rock-covered path that’s known for being steep and treacherous. It’s also, as Autoblog...

