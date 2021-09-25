CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California is a Worse Place to Buy an Electric Truck Than Massachusetts, Colorado and Utah

By James McCandless
 8 days ago
In a recent survey, vehicle marketplace Bumper analyzed which states were the best for EV ownership, infrastructure and financial incentives.

Comments / 8

Ca. Kath
8d ago

California can’t even keep the lights on and their electric rates are sky high so why would you want an electric vehicle?

4
Ezoch
8d ago

If they can sell an electric pick up to an American, that just shows that this EV revolution is here to stay. Bye bye internal combustion engine.👋

3
Robb Report

Watch the All-Electric Rivian R1T Truck Scale Utah’s Treacherous ‘Hells Gate’ Incline With Ease

If you’re still unconvinced an electric truck can do everything its gas-powered counterpart can, a new video should quell your skepticism. A four-minute clip posted to YouTube earlier this week by user Paddle Pedal Pedals shows the Rivian R1T tackling the infamous Hells Gate in Moab, Utah. And while the craggy incline is a tough ask of even the brawniest off-roader, the startup’s battery-powered pickup was able to scale it with surprising ease. Hells Gate, which is located in the San Flats Recreation Area in eastern Utah, is a rock-covered path that’s known for being steep and treacherous. It’s also, as Autoblog...
UTAH STATE
freightwaves.com

First Class 8 electric trucks headed for Texas

Fleetmaster Express recently ordered 10 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks as part of the company’s plan to transition from a diesel fleet to an electric one. The Roanoke, Virginia-based carrier said it expects to receive the first two by early December. The Class 8 electric trucks will be the first in operation in Texas, according to Fleetmaster Express. They will be based at the company’s terminal in Fort Worth.
TEXAS STATE
coloradosun.com

Your definitive – for now – Q&A for electric vehicles in Colorado

The Consumer Reports survey says it all: While 70% of U.S. drivers said last year they would consider buying an electric vehicle next, only 30% of drivers said they knew much about them. To close that yawning 40% knowledge gap, there’s a lot of work ahead — for automakers, conservation...
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

California, Massachusetts Offer Models for Busting Tax Zappers

Welcome to the debut of State of Tax, a weekly summary of the top stories affecting taxpayers across the 50 states and 19,000 units of local government. Major topics this week include the latest on fighting tax-zapping software coast to coast, a flurry of new California laws, and the ramifications of an income tax hike in Washington, D.C. and income tax cut in Arizona.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Electric Cars#Gmc#Hummer Ev#Evse
FOX21News.com

Electric car dealership opens in Colorado Springs

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Phil Long of Colorado Springs is paving the way to bring more electric car options to the state. The first electric and hybrid dealership in southern Colorado celebrated their grand opening Thursday. Colorado Springs in leading the charge for change with this new e-car dealership. “The first...
COLORADO STATE
outtherecolorado.com

Bear breaks into truck in Colorado, destroys everything

Here's your weekly reminder to keep all windows and doors locked on vehicles and homes while you're in bear country. Bears are pretty good at getting into places they're not supposed to be and that creates a dangerous situation for the people involved and for the bear. As reported by...
COLORADO STATE
Nashville Post

HCA to buy five hospitals in Utah

HCA Healthcare has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of five hospitals in Utah, expanding its footprint in the state to include eight facilities total. Terms of the transaction between HCA and Dallas-based Steward Health Care were not disclosed. The Nashville-based health giant will also enter into a lease agreement for the land on which the hospital buildings sit, according to a press release.
UTAH STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona electric truck company ready to roll

Atlis Motor Vehicles is producing electric pickups. Photo is of full-size electric truck. Arizona’s electric vehicle industry has another upstart company looking to make its mark. Atlis Motor Vehicles next year plans to start producing electric trucks at a warehouse in Mesa. It will provide a lot more space than...
ARIZONA STATE
APG of Wisconsin

Colorado, Utah cyclists win Chequamegon 40

Cole Paton, a professional mountain bike racer and former national collegiate mountain bike champion out of Durango, Colorado, won the men’s elite Chequamegon 40 race from Hayward to Cable Saturday, Sept. 18, outsprinting 2019 race winner Alexey Vermeulen by less than a second. Veteran racer Corey Stelljes of Madison took...
COLORADO STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

Colorado punishes sergeant who killed a man in Utah

A former sergeant who killed a man following a moving shootout that ended in the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation had his license revoked Friday. The Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, known as POST, voted unanimously to strip Edward Oxley of his ability to work as a law enforcement officer in that state.
COLORADO STATE
