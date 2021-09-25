CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Media Scaring Kids Needlessly? More Young People Feeling Climate Anxiety

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) — More young people are experiencing increased anxiety regarding climate change. Researchers from the University of Bath asked ten-thousand young adults from ten different countries about their feelings towards climate change. It found roughly 75-percent think the future is frightening and 60-percent are very or extremely worried about the climate crisis. The study found four in ten young people are so worried about climate change they are hesitant to have kids. Researchers say the only solution for climate anxiety is global government action.

