Is Media Scaring Kids Needlessly? More Young People Feeling Climate Anxiety

I am a clinical psychologist interested in climate change and its human impacts, and a recent study of “climate anxiety” among young people took me aback. The paper, which appears in The Lancet Planetary Health, presents the results of a survey of 10,000 young people (aged 16-25 years) across 10 countries, including the U.S. A majority of respondents reported being worried (“very” or “extremely worried”) about climate change, as well as feeling sad, anxious, powerless and guilty. Further, respondents said their feelings about climate change negatively affect their daily lives and functioning, and they rated their governments’ responses to climate change as inadequate. Four in 10 children are hesitant to have children as a result of the climate crisis! The size and breadth of the study make it an important contribution to our understanding of how young people are experiencing the effects of climate change, and the results are consistent with previous research.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO