CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fewer Taxpayers In The Pipeline: Low U.S. Birth Rate For Pandemic Winter

KABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — U.S. Census Bureau data shows the number of babies born during the pandemic winter was unusually low. The number of births from December 2020 to January 2021 saw the biggest downturn with nearly eight-percent fewer births in December compared to 2019. Meantime, January saw a more than nine-percent decline in births compared to 2019 while the February of that winter reported a slight decrease year over year. Data suggests Americans chose not to have babies during the pandemic or were too stressed out to make time for intimacy. However, data does show the U.S. birth rate has been going down since 2008 with the exception of 2014.

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Pandemic tied to declining birth rates for U.S., much of Europe

(HealthDay)—Birth rates tend to fall during pandemics, and history is repeating itself with the COVID-19 scourge, researchers say. Fewer babies have been born in much of Europe and the United States. Earlier in the pandemic, U.S. births declined 7%, a new study finds. In Europe, birth declines varied. In Italy...
WORLD
Frederick News-Post

With pandemic benefits ending, Md. and U.S. poverty rates could rise

WASHINGTON — Despite the American Rescue Plan and other emergency measures that one study says is keeping an estimated 729,000 Marylanders out of poverty this year, the cutoff of extended unemployment and other benefits could trigger a reverse effect. The coronavirus pandemic brought a new wave of financial hardships for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

US births declined in winter months amid COVID-19 pandemic, census shows

A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau showed the number U.S. births declined during the 2020-2021 winter months before showing signs of a rebound in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t totally to blame. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic in March 2020, meaning the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

Six Rules That Will Define Our Second Pandemic Winter

For nearly two years now, Americans have lived with SARS-CoV-2. We know it better than we once did. We know that it can set off both acute and chronic illness, that it spreads best indoors, that masks help block it, that our vaccines are powerful against it. We know that we can live with it—that we’re going to have to live with it—but that it can and will exact a heavy toll.
PUBLIC HEALTH
capenews.net

Birth Rates Are Dropping, But That Is Hardly A Crisis

About every two weeks, an article in a major US newspaper reports on the “crisis” caused by the fact that Americans are having fewer babies. This is not breaking news. It has been going on for many decades. The 2020 census reported births to women age 15 to 44 reached an all-time low of under 56 per 1,000 women—down from about 70 as recently as 1990. Birth rates are now half what they were in 1950. Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire—all states with high levels of education—led the trend.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wydaily.com

U.S. Census Bureau Reports Fewer Babies Born During Pandemic

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) has released a report which shows that there were fewer births in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data collected shows that throughout the winter of 2020-2021, the birthrate in the United States took a down turn. On March 13, 2020, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Washington Dc#Birth Rate#Pandemic#Americans
Republic

Jobless rate hits pandemic low

The jobless rate in Bartholomew County ticked down last month to its lowest level since the pandemic hit in spring 2020, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said. In August, the jobless rate in Bartholomew County stood at 2.9%, dipping below 3% for the first time since March 2020, when unemployment was 2.4%, according to figures released this week by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Unemployment in Bartholomew County was 3.1% in July.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
biospace.com

National Survey: “Trust” at the Heart of Low U.S. Vaccination Rates

Unvaccinated individuals are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet only 54.8% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.8% of eligible individuals have had at least one dose. The current rise in COVID-19 cases is, therefore, truly a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: Pennsylvania taxpayer burden unchanged after infusion of federal pandemic aid

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s ledger falls $78.5 billion short, a new report concludes, leaving individual taxpayers on the hook for $18,300 each. That ranks the Keystone State’s overall fiscal health 38th in the nation, according to Truth in Accounting’s annual Financial State of the States report published Tuesday. The Chicago-based nonprofit was founded in 2002 by certified public accountant Sheila Weinberg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
localdvm.com

Guess which state was just ranked ‘least happy’ in the country…

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you live in the Wild and Wonderful Mountain State, you might not be happy about this next story. West Virginia was just ranked 50th for the highest share of adult depression. WalletHub’s new study doesn’t think happiness is subjective. It just placed West Virginia dead...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dailyjournal.net

Johnson County unemployment at pandemic low

The county’s unemployment rate decreased to 2.9% in August, the lowest it has been since March 2020, before businesses shut down temporarily to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It is also a slight decrease from the 3% jobless rate in July, which was a decrease from the 3.5% rate in June.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
KABC

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less than 3% of the workforce,...
INDUSTRY
KABC

COVID Booster Side Effects Similar To 2nd Vaccine Dose

(Undated) — Vaccinated people can expect the same side effects from the COVID booster shot that they got from their second dose of the vaccine. That’s according to a CDC study published Tuesday. Those side effects are mainly mild to moderate and the most commonly reported issues were arm pain, fatigue, and headaches. The side effects normally kicked in the day after getting the booster shot, with roughly 28 percent of people saying they couldn’t go about their day-to-day activities because of the side effects. Almost three-million Americans have received a booster since they were made available to those with compromised immune systems in late August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KABC

More Power For Newsom: Statewide COVID Vaccine Mandate For California Schools

(San Francisco, CA) — California students 12 and older are being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Speaking in San Francisco, Governor Gavin Newsom says the mandate will be applied once the FDA has fully approved the coronavirus vaccine, for ages 12 and up. Newsom said there would be exemptions allowed for religious and medical purposes. This mean students and staffers have to be vaccinated to participate in-person instruction in schools. The Democratic governor noted California has the lowest COVID-19 case rate of any state in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy