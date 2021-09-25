Fewer Taxpayers In The Pipeline: Low U.S. Birth Rate For Pandemic Winter

(Washington, DC) — U.S. Census Bureau data shows the number of babies born during the pandemic winter was unusually low. The number of births from December 2020 to January 2021 saw the biggest downturn with nearly eight-percent fewer births in December compared to 2019. Meantime, January saw a more than nine-percent decline in births compared to 2019 while the February of that winter reported a slight decrease year over year. Data suggests Americans chose not to have babies during the pandemic or were too stressed out to make time for intimacy. However, data does show the U.S. birth rate has been going down since 2008 with the exception of 2014.