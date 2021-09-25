CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper Woods, MI

Harper Woods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

HARPER WOODS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0c7o0pTH00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

