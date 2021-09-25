Daily Weather Forecast For Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



