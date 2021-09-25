Nekoosa Daily Weather Forecast
NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
