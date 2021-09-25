Wayland Weather Forecast

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.