Wayland Weather Forecast
WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0