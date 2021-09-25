CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vinita, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Vinita

Vinita (OK) Weather Channel
Vinita (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

VINITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0c7o0gly00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Vinita (OK) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Vinita

(VINITA, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vinita. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
VINITA, OK
Vinita (OK) Weather Channel

Vinita (OK) Weather Channel

Vinita, OK
129
Followers
497
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy