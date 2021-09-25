CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walden, NY

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Walden

Walden (NY) Weather Channel
Walden (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WALDEN, NY) A sunny Saturday is here for Walden, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7o0cF400

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Walden (NY) Weather Channel

Walden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walden: Sunday, October 3: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, October 4: Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms
WALDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walden, NY
Walden (NY) Weather Channel

Walden is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(WALDEN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WALDEN, NY
Walden (NY) Weather Channel

Walden (NY) Weather Channel

Walden, NY
79
Followers
572
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy