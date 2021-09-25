CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troutman, NC

Troutman Daily Weather Forecast

Troutman (NC) Weather Channel
Troutman (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

TROUTMAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0c7o0ZXl00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Troutman (NC) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Troutman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TROUTMAN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Troutman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
TROUTMAN, NC
Troutman (NC) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Troutman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TROUTMAN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Troutman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
TROUTMAN, NC
Troutman (NC) Weather Channel

Troutman (NC) Weather Channel

Troutman, NC
127
Followers
580
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy