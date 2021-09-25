CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Augusta

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(AUGUSTA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Augusta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0c7o0XmJ00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

