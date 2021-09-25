Daily Weather Forecast For Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0