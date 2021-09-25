CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FOX LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0c7o0V0r00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

