Saturday rain in East. Bridgewater: Ideas to make the most of it

(EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in East. Bridgewater Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Bridgewater:

Saturday, September 25 Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, September 26 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.