CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgewater, MA

Saturday rain in East. Bridgewater: Ideas to make the most of it

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in East. Bridgewater Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Bridgewater:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0c7o0QbE00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, MA
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater, MA
103
Followers
579
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy