Roosevelt, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

 8 days ago

ROOSEVELT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7o0PiV00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

