CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slaton, TX

Weather Forecast For Slaton

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SLATON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7o0JfN00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton, TX
76
Followers
574
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy