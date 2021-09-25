CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shannon, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Shannon

Shannon (NC) Weather Channel
Shannon (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHANNON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0c7o0Ime00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Shannon (NC) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Shannon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SHANNON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shannon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SHANNON, NC
Shannon (NC) Weather Channel

Shannon (NC) Weather Channel

Shannon, NC
114
Followers
584
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy