Alto, GA

Saturday has sun for Alto — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(ALTO, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0c7o0G1C00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

