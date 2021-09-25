CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hereford, AZ

Saturday set for rain in Hereford — 3 ways to make the most of it

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HEREFORD, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hereford Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hereford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0c7o0EFk00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Hereford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hereford: Wednesday, September 29: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 30: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the
HEREFORD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hereford, AZ
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Hereford — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(HEREFORD, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hereford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HEREFORD, AZ
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Hereford, AZ
130
Followers
581
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy