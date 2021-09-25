Saturday has sun for Coloma — 3 ways to make the most of it
(COLOMA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coloma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coloma:
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
