Weather Forecast For Petersburg

PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.