Petersburg, IN

Weather Forecast For Petersburg

 8 days ago

PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0c7o04Vj00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

