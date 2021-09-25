Weather Forecast For Petersburg
PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
