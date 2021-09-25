CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillian, AL

Weather Forecast For Lillian

Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LILLIAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Take advantage of Friday sun in Lillian

(LILLIAN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lillian. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
