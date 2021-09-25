CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Sheridan

Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHERIDAN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0c7nzyLf00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

