CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pilot Mountain, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pilot Mountain

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7nzvhU00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Pilot Mountain — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pilot Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Pilot Mountain

(PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pilot Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain, NC
163
Followers
586
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy