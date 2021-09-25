CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, TX

Sanger Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

SANGER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0c7nzuol00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

