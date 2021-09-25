CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday sun alert in Roy — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Roy (WA) Weather Channel
Roy (WA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ROY, WA) A sunny Saturday is here for Roy, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0c7nzqHr00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Roy, WA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

