CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marengo, IL

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MARENGO, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marengo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0c7nzpP800

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Marengo Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marengo: Sunday, October 3: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, October 4: Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6:
MARENGO, IL
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Marengo

(MARENGO, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marengo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MARENGO, IL
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Marengo, IL
54
Followers
580
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy