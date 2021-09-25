CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Live Oak

 8 days ago

(LIVE OAK, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Live Oak:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0c7nzl7S00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

