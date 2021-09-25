CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday rain in Paris: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(PARIS, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Paris Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paris:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7nzghp00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

