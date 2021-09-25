Saturday rain in Paris: Ideas to make the most of it

(PARIS, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Paris Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paris:

Saturday, September 25 Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.