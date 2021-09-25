CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Mills, PA

Saturday has sun for Glen Mills — 3 ways to make the most of it

Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel
Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(GLEN MILLS, PA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Mills:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0c7nzfp600

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel

Glen Mills Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glen Mills: Saturday, October 2: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, October 3: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4:
GLEN MILLS, PA
Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Glen Mills — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GLEN MILLS, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glen Mills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
GLEN MILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel

Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel

Glen Mills, PA
78
Followers
583
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy