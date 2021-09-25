CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Irvine

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0c7nzcAv00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvine, KY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Irvine (KY) Weather Channel

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel

Irvine, KY
297
Followers
584
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy