4-Day Weather Forecast For Irvine
IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
