Daily Weather Forecast For Thermal
THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
