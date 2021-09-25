CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Thermal

 8 days ago

THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7nzU3z00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

