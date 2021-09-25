3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lula
(LULA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lula. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lula:
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
