CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anadarko, OK

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ANADARKO, OK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Anadarko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0c7nzMFP00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Anadarko, OK
190
Followers
586
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy