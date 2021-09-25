Saturday rain in Acushnet meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(ACUSHNET, MA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Acushnet Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Acushnet:
Saturday, September 25
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
