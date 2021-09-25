CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manteo, NC

Manteo is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MANTEO, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manteo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0c7nz9rD00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Manteo (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manteo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manteo: Saturday, October 2: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, October 3: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October 5:
MANTEO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
Manteo (NC) Weather Channel

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel

Manteo, NC
83
Followers
589
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy