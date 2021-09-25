Pahokee Weather Forecast
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
