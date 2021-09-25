CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NY

Saturday rain in Farmington: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Farmington Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0c7nz3Yr00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

