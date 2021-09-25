CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, SC

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Williston (SC) Weather Channel
Williston (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WILLISTON, SC) A sunny Saturday is here for Williston, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0c7nyyNs00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Williston (SC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Williston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williston: Sunday, October 3: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
WILLISTON, SC
Williston (SC) Weather Channel

Williston (SC) Weather Channel

Williston, SC
141
Followers
595
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy