Scott, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Scott

 8 days ago

SCOTT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0c7nytyF00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

