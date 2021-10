Organizations are prioritizing their IT investments in the coming year -- which makes sense, because that's what kept many of them afloat in the previous year-and-a-half. A recent survey by Spiceworks Ziff Davis (SWZD) polled over 1,000 IT buyers in North America and Europe to gauge the direction of IT spending trends in 2022. Over half (53 percent) of those surveyed said they expect their IT budgets to increase next year. The increase will be fairly significant, too -- an average of 26 percent compared to 2021. Only 7 percent of respondents said their IT budgets will shrink next year.

