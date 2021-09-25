CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Larry Bird Had Glowing Praise for Reggie Miller After the Pacers Star Beat Michael Jordan’s Bulls on One Foot in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals: ‘He Put Everything on the Line and Stepped Up’

By Andrew Hanlon
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reggie Miller is best known for his playoff heroics. And for his fights with Spike Lee on the sidelines at Madison Square Garden. Or sometimes both at the same time. But Miller also had some epic postseason battles against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, including one in which he led the Indiana Pacers to a win on one foot, impressing his head coach and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird in the process.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Bryon Russell
Person
Spike Lee
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Indiana Pacers#The Bulls Miller
fadeawayworld.net

When Shaquille O'Neal Announced That He Is A Freemason On National Television

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most fascinating figures to enter the NBA in history. On the court, O'Neal was a dominant beast, getting and everything he wanted from opposition players using his frightening mix of size, speed, and strength. Off the court, Shaq is a charismatic figure, who is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

171K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy