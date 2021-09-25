CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield Park, AZ

Weather Forecast For Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel
Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0c7nyeya00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel

Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel

Litchfield Park, AZ
164
Followers
590
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy